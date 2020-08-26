Top 10 Nigerian albums in 2020

By Samuel Oamen

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, some Nigerian artistes doubled their passion for music by releasing earth-shaking albums.

Here are Top 10 blazing albums in 2020:

· Twice as Tall – Burna Boy

Twice as Tall was released August 14, having the biggest opening weekend ever for an African artist album on Apple Music globally.

It is Burna Boy’s third studio album since he became an international superstar and one of the biggest artists on the continent when he released 2017’s Outside, which he followed up with African Giant in 2019.

Twice As Tall features Chris Martin, Stormzy, Sauti Sol, Yossou N’dour and Naughty By Nature.

It received mixed reviews upon release on Twitter with some fans expressing they weren’t moved.

The album incorporates more western influences than his previous projects and the adjustment has been a bit jarring for some listeners.

· Apollo – Fireboy DML

Fireboy DML released the long-awaited second studio album Apollo. The 17-track album includes “ELI,” “Tattoo,” and “New York City Girl” as well as appearances from D Smoke, Wande Coal and Olamide.

The album was released on August 20 and announced on the singer’s Twitter account.

Fireboy said: “This album is about evolution, growth, love, and pain. Gratitude to God for blessings. Gratitude to everyone who worked with me on this album; gratitude to my team (YBNL/EMPIRE), my family, and the kings who blessed this project with their presence.”

· Original Copy – Cuppy

Exciting young DJ and producer Cuppy has unveiled her debut album Original Copy released on August 21.

Original Copy features an array of high-profile collaborations and sees Cuppy tap into a sound she describes as “neo-Afrobeats,” with the 12-track releasing tackling themes ranging from independence to love lost and African pride.

The LP features singles ‘Jollof On The Jet’, the global sensation featuring Rema and RayVanny that has charted in over 15 countries, and the recently-released ‘Karma’ featuring award-winning dancehall star Stonebwoy.

· 999 – Olamide

On February 10, Olamide released a surprise ninth studio album 999. It has nine songs on it. Its production was handled mainly by Pheelz. It has guest appearances by Phyno, Maximilliano (Olamide’s Son) and others.

The EP received average review from music critics with most critics crediting Olamide for doing almost 100% rap project after staying off rap for quite a number of years but emphasis was pointed at the fact that the project won’t survive the test of time.

· King of Love- Kizz Daniel

With 17 songs, no features and love as the theme of his most- talked about body of work, singer & songwriter Kizz Daniel is set to take his rightful stead as Africa’s King of Love songs

An album, which was carefully curated my some of the brightest music heads in the country, was upgraded from a 7 track EP to a full- fledged album in recent turn of events.

His prolific track record of not releasing any bad song since his debut in the music scene with his Platinum hit love song Woju has earned him the nick name Vado d’ great.

Each track has its message of love but with a wider spectrum of discussions beyond just love. Interestingly, Vado as the singer is also called, paints his lyrics most times with his experience of being in love, how he was treated in a relationship as well as aspirational romance.

· Road To CDK – Zlatan

Zlatan dropped his much- anticipated EP titled Road to CDK (Casanblan Dè Katamatophia) on June 20. The five-track project features Oberz, Papisnoop and Jamo Pyper.

The lead single, of the same title, was the first track to be released in March in the run-up to the release of the EP itself.

· Adekunle Gold – Afro Pop, Vol. 1 EP

Highly- talented Adekunle Gold released Afro Pop Vol. 1 on August 21 as his third studio album.

It consists of 10 tracks, including previously released songs “Something different” and “AG Baby” (ft. Nailah Blackman).

· Vibes and Insha Allah – Reminisce

Top-notch rapper, Reminisce has released his highly- anticipated project “Vibes and Insha Allah” EP.

The project houses 6-tracks and features Fireboy DML, Tiwa Savage and others.

· Rema Compilation – Rema

Divine Ikubor, known professionally as Rema, a singer and rapper, released his album on July 10.

The 10-track album follows his previous projects “Rema EP” and “Bad Commando EP”. The tracks are previously heard songs of Rema.

It contains hit tracks like Iron Man, Beamer (Bad Boys), Corny and Dumebi.

· Mr Eazi – One Day You Will Understand

Mr Eazi dropped his latest project on June 10 a four-track EP which features C Natty and King Promise on separate tracks.

It involves several prolific producers, including Blaq Jerzee, Nons Amadi, Legendury Beatz and Guiltybeatz and is the official follow-up project to Mr Eazi’s 2018 release, Life is Eazi: Vol 2.