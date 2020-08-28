Top Bayelsa Politician Who Sought Governor Diri’s Disqualification, Vijah Opuama, Still Languishing In Police Detention

The police have continued to detain the candidate of the Liberation Movement (LM) in the last Bayelsa Governorship election, Mr Vijah Opuama.

The continued detention of Mr Opuama for over 13 days, has begun to generate criticism from various quarters.

The Nation reports that Opuama was arrested within the premises of the election petition tribunal in Abuja on August 15 by a team reportedly from the Office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

He was arrested shortly after he arrived to hear the judgment of the tribunal in a case he filed seeking the disqualification of the Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrujakpo, over alleged document forgery.

Though the case was dismissed by the tribunal, the candidate was forced out of his vehicle by the police, who handcuffed him and whisked him away to their office in Abuja.

The Vijah Opuama Campaign Alliance (VOCA) in a statement signed by its Director-General, Tuebi Sapere-Obi, lamented that Opuama was being illegally detained under unfavourable human conditions by the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit at Force Headquarters in Abuja.

He said: “We maintain that Opuama has not committed any crime known to law to warrant his continued detention. We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to caution the men of the IGP Monitoring Unit.

“We call on Bayelsans and well-meaning Nigerians to hold the current administration of Bayelsa State and the Nigeria Police Force responsible should anything untoward happen to Opuama as his team of lawyers continues to explore all legal means to put an end to this show of executive rascality.”

Similarly, a Civil Society Organisation, Patriotism Advancement and Community Orientation Network, through its co-convener, Debekeme Poweidei, have wondered why the police have declined to grant Opuama bail.

Poweidei said: “The police have refused to grant Opuama bail despite the fact that the alleged offence for which he was arrested is bailable.

“We wonder why the government of Bayelsa State is afraid of the petition filed by Vijah Opuama and the evidence he has if the government knows it has no skeleton in its cupboard. Opuama is being kept in the most inhuman and degrading condition and stands the risk of deteriorating healthwise.

“Opuama’s continuous detention is having a negative impact on his family being their breadwinner.

“We at Patriotism Advancement and Community Orientation Network, a civil liberty organisation demand that the Chief of Staff to Bayelsa State Governor withdraw his petition against Opuama and order his cronies at the IGP Monitoring Unit to release Opuama with immediate effect.”

The Bayelsa state government and the Force Headquarters Abuja is yet to comment on the development.

