Tor Tiv lauds cordial Muslim/Christian ties in Benue

The paramount ruler of Tiv nation, Tor Tiv, Professor James Ayatse, has commended the cordial relationship existing between Muslims and Christians in Benue State.

The Tor Tiv who made the remark on Saturday when the Muslim community in Gboko paid him a Sallah homage at his palace in Gboko, urged adherents of both religions to sustain the peace for positive development to thrive.

He stressed the need for them to avoid internal wrangling to avoid disharmony.

The monarch said there was absolutely no need for people to kill one another for whatever reason, noting that God expects everybody to love their neighbours irrespective of their religions.

Ayatse assured the Muslim community of equal protection from the Tiv Traditional Council as his subjects, adding that he had contacted the relevant authorities to intervene in the erosion challenges facing them in their residential area.

Earlier, the Sarkin Hausawan of Gboko, Alhaji Isa Maigoro, whose address was read by his Secretary, Alhaji Baba Salihu, lauded the leadership qualities of the Tor Tiv as demonstrated during the allegations leveled against them concerning the influx of almajiris and the Covid-19 deaths in Hausa quarters in Gboko.

Maigoro pledged the unflinching loyalty of the Muslim community in Gboko to the Tor Tiv and Tiv land by continuous prayers and efforts towards a continued peaceful coexistence.

