By Gbenga Bada

TOYIN Abraham’s hubby, Kolawole Ajeyemi believes raising a family won’t slow his abilities and productivity down in the film industry.

The Nollywood actor, filmmaker, and businessman recently weighed in on the belief that being a family man will reduce his productivity as a director.

The actor says directing is more like an expression of his artistic talent and starting a family with Abraham won’t reduce his productivity as he is set to release new projects.

The filmmaker who is the founder of Aje Omo Aje School of Performing arts has directed a couple of Nollywood films including Oni Jibiti, Segunfunmi, 48hours, Zito, Omo Alhaja and the likes is set to release two of his new movie projects titled “Oosa” and “Emi Alaise” which features Nollywood superstars such as Toyin Abraham, Nkechi Blessing, Bukola Adeeyo, Segun Ogungbe, Itele, Lola Magret, and the likes.

Read Also: Linda Osifo donates computers to orphanage

Speaking during a recent interaction, Ajeyemi said, “People feel maybe because I have started a family and welcomed a lovely son with my wife, Toyin, will stop me from acting or directing but I’m sorry to burst your bubble but having a family will not slow down my directing productivity in any way but only boost my creative thinking.

I have been directing movies since the year 2010 and that is because I see directing as an expansion of my artistic talent not a different aspect of the art.

I love my family and I love my work. My wife understands that because she’s also into the same industry so we have both learned how to balance family and work.

I really can’t wait for everyone to see what my team and I have put together, it will completely blow your minds”.

The post Toyin Abraham’s hubby says family won’t slow him down appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...