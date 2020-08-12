Tragic : Couple Stores Dead Body Of Woman In Freezer After Raping and Killing Her

A couple is facing first-degree murder charges after police say they lured a woman into their home, beat her, raped her and left her for dead.

52-year-old Sean Finnegan and his 22-year-old girlfriend Rebecca Dishman have been charged with the murder of Jennifer Gail Paxton after her body was found dismembered in a freezer on August 6.

The couple who are accused of kidnapping, torturing, sexually assaulting and murdering the woman they initially offered a place to stay, have both been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Finnegan also faces aggravated rape and abuse of a corpse charges while Dishman faces aggravated sexual battery and tampering with evidence charges.

Arrest warrants obtained by local station WATE revealed that the couple lured Paxton who was homeless, to their home in December 2019 by promising her a safe place to stay. They however held the 36-year-old against her will, chained her to a bed, shackled her with a dog collar and binded her arms with zip ties.

Finnegan and Dishman allegedly used baseball bats to beat Paxton so she wouldn’t resist or try to escape, and they also allegedly denied her medical care and food. They also allegedly raped Paxton before strangling her to death.

Finnegan and Dishman allegedly admitted to cutting off Paxton’s body parts, breaking ligaments and bones to make her body fit into a freezer, according to the arrest warrants. Finnegan allegedly moved the body under his bed once he realized Paxton’s death would be investigated.

In an attempt to hide evidence of the alleged murder, Dishman allegedly used “bleach and a Swiffer” in the living room, bedroom and bathroom to clean up the blood.

Finnegan and Dishman allegedly confessed to the crimes.

Neither of the defendants’ attorneys could be reached for comment on Monday.

