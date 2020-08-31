Tragic : Man Stabbed To Death For Accusing Neighbor Of Sleeping With Co-tenant’s Wife In Lagos

The Lagos State Police has launched a manhunt for a suspect, Adekunle Adeyemi, who allegedly stabbed his co-tenant, Stanley Dickson, to death in the Grammar School area of Ikorodu area of the state.

Reports have it that Stanley accused Adekunle of sleeping with a co-tenant’s wife, Arinze Onuoha.

Stanley had gone to work when Arinze confronted Adekunle. When the late Stanley returned from work in the evening, Adekunle confronted him about sleeping with the neighbor’s wife, Chisom but it ended in a fight.

A resident, Ibidunni Adegoke, explained that Adekunle allegedly stabbed Stanley to death during the fight.

She said,

“The victim (Stanley) went to report his neighbour’s wife, Chisom, to her mother-in-law that another neighbour, Adekunle, was having sexual relations with her. From what we gathered, all of them live in the same building and Adekunle had been assisting Chisom with money to feed her family whenever her husband, Arinze, did not provide money for them to feed. “So, because of that, he concluded that they were in a relationship and went ahead to inform Arinze’s mother. When Arinze was informed, he had a shouting match with Adekunle, who later got to know that Stanley was the person, who accused him of having an affair with the woman. So, Adekunle left for work but promised to have a word with Stanley when he returned.

Another resident, Omotola Aderibigbe, said

“The fight happened around 2am; so, when Adekunle realised that Stanley had died, he came out of the room, threatened everyone not to move close to him, instructed his wife to help him get something and fled from home. It was people in the area who informed the police and when they came, they arrested Adekunle’s wife and took the corpse away. “Other residents have deserted the house because all of them are scared because of what happened.”

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, Bala Elkana, said

“On July 30, 2020, around 1.30pm, one Glory Dickson of No. 9 Red Block Street, Grammar School area of Ikorodu, Lagos, came to the charge room and reported that a neighbour, Adekunle Adeyemi, came to their room to challenge her husband, Stanley Dickson, that he told one Arinze Onuoha, a co-tenant, that he was having an affair with his wife, Chisom Onuoha. “This led to an argument and in the process, the said Adekunle Adeyemi stabbed her husband with a knife in the left side of his chest. The victim was rushed to the Ikorodu General Hospital by sympathisers, where he was pronounced dead. “The body was brought back home. A team of detectives led by the DCO, DSP Uzoma Martins, moved to the scene and the victim was found dead on the floor of his apartment. The entire compound has been deserted. “On observation of the victim, marks of violence were seen on the left side of his chest; the corpse was evacuated to the Ikorodu General Hospital’s mortuary for autopsy and one Mariam Ismail, 30, partner of the suspected murderer, is assisting in the investigation. The case has been transferred to the Homicide Section, SCIID, Panti, for further investigation and we have launched a manhunt for the suspect.”

