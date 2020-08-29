Transportation University To Be Completed In September 2021 – FG

FILE: President Muhammadu Buhari (centre) was part of the groundbreaking ceremony of the University in December 2019.

The Federal Government on Saturday said the Transportation University being constructed in Daura, Katsina State, will be ready by September 2021.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, made the disclosure in Katsina during an inspection of the project.

The $50m project is a corporate social responsibility project of CCECC, the Chinese company handling the nation’s rail project.

Mr Amaechi explained that the Chinese company just got approval from the Katsina State Government as proper construction commences next month.

The Minister added that the CCECC will provide the manpower and technical skills for five years before the federal government will be able to take over.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the university was done by President Muhammadu Buhari in December 2019, but the coronavirus pandemic stalled efforts on the project.

A Courtesy Call

Mr Amaechi visited Katsina on Saturday with a team of consultants to pay a courtesy call to Governor Aminu Masari.

The Minister thanked the Governor for his support in making the project see the light of day.

In his response, Governor Masari thanked the Federal Government for the decision to establish the Transport University in Daura.

According to the governor, opportunities that come with education are limitless.

He assured the Minister of his administration’s commitment to making sure that the State remains hospitable to the project’s success.

Located in Sandamu Local Government Area in Daura Emirate, the specialised university will help the country build a retinue of competent railway engineers who can maintain and improve on the country’s new rail infrastructure, Mr Amaechi has said.

Amaechi also noted that about 150 Nigerians are presently studying in China through University scholarships paid for by CCECC.