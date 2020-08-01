Trendy adire styles

By Kehinde Oluleye

These days, trendy and chic adire pieces are popping up everywhere. The resurgence of core native fabrics like tie and dye (adire and kampala) cannot be missed. And the way this development is changing the face of fashion is beyond exaggeration.

Compared to the fashion trend of the 70s, 80s and early 90s, when western fabrics were the order of the day, these native fabrics that come in diverse patterns, textile, style, designs and hues are hot. They are simply gorgeous and a beauty to behold.

In the past, they were seen as the fabric for ordinary people, but now are conspicuously present in our wardrobes. They are the popular aso ebi choice at socials.

Nowadays, the young and the old wear them and they are even appreciated by foreigners. Initially, they were produced from teru fabrics, but are now made from various ranges of linen, satin, cotton and guinea brocade.

Like this: Like Loading...