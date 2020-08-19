Trey Songz Addresses Sexual Assault Allegations On Twitter

Trey Songz has taken to social media to shut down the allegations of sexual assault and intimidation levelled against him.

During an appearance on No Jumper, a podcast hosted by online personality Adam22, Socialite and OnlyFans model Celina Powell and her friend Aliza made a number claims when they spoke about some of their sexual escapades.

Aliza claimed that Trey Songz peed on her without consent as well as held her hostage. “He took my phone and my purse away for like the whole day, held it over the balcony, and he was like, ‘B**ch, if you’re trying to leave, I’m gonna drop this sh*t,” she said.

Taking to his Twitter page, Songz denies the claims, also adding that the fight for women who have been abused have been “hijacked” by selfish individuals:

“I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life.”

Songz shared screenshots of his alleged conversations with Aliza in which she begged him to unblock her on social media.

“I brush it off everytime but once you have an allegation no matter it’s true weight in validation, it’s now happened once and to some will be believable from that moment forward. None of that happened”

Songz also addressed a Jane Doe who once claimed he assaulted her in Miami: “Y’all remember Jane Doe claimed I sexually assaulted her in Miami? She wants me to pay for her therapy and the rest of her school cause of “all the trauma she’s been through.”

In 2017, KeKe Palmer accused Songz of “sexual intimidation,” for attempting to coax her into appearing in a music video.

Songz released a statement in response to Palmer’s claims that read in part: “I cannot devote my life to responding to, or clearing up every side of every story you hear about me, when would I actually live? I know my character, I know my truth, I know my heart. God does too.”