Tribute to the “Black Panther” Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman dies of Cancer at 43 Boseman broke through with his big screen portrayals of two African American icons: baseball player Jackie Robinson in “42”, and soul singer James Brown in “Get on Up”. Boseman later took on the role of Black Panther for a series of Marvel superhero films, including the immensely successful Black Panther in early 2018. His publicist realised a statement “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” (extract for the statement”. He was memorialized on social media, where many expressed shock as news of his death spread.

