A tribute to the Legendary Chief Bode Akindele who died on Monday, June 29th, 2020 at his residence in Apapa, Lagos at the age of 88. Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, described the late industrialist and successful entrepreneur, Chief Bode Akindele, as a legend and role model for development.

