Trickster says Ozo, Prince’s fall out not necessary

It’s Thursday, the day where Housemates spill out their minds in a private chat with Big Brother during a Diary Session.

One after the other, they expressed their minds on various issues in the House, including the new Head and Deputy Head of House.

All the Big Brother Naija Housemates seemsto love the HOH (Ozo) and his Deputy (Dora), praising them for being simple and mature while playing their roles.

However, one of the most revealing sessions was that of Trickytee, who spilled a lot including the recent fall out between Ozo and Prince, which he said was unnecessary.

Trickytee said the fall out may have been caused due to both parties having interest in Nengi.

He also gave Kiddwaya some accolades for his creativity during their recent tasks.

“I just noticed that Kiddwaya is very creative and he’s a go getter.

“I just saw that this week because of what he did for his group in the flutterwave task and the Dulux task,” he said.

