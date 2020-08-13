Troops rescue woman forcefully married to suspected bandits’ informant in Katsina

By Andy Asemota

Troops of the newly launched Operation Sahel Safety in Katsina State have rescued a woman subjected to force marriage by suspected bandits’ collaborator.

The acting director, Defence Media Operations, Bernard Onyeuko, who confirmed this in a statement on Thursday, said the victim has been handed over to the Katsina State Government, while the bandits’ informant and supplier, is in custody for further investigation.

“Troops on fighting patrol arrested a suspected bandits’ informant and logistics supplier named Saidullahi Adamu at Garin Dodo village in Katsina State. The suspect was arrested following information about his illicit engagements with suspected bandits.

” His wife, Mrs. Hausa Abubakar, also alleged that the suspect forcefully married her, whereas bandits whom her husband associates with usually accuse her of reporting their activities to security agencies thereby subjecting her to several cases of abuse. Mrs Hauwa was rescued from her husband, ” he said.

Similarly, Onyeuko, in a statement made available to newsmen, added that the operation had arrested no fewer than 16 suspected bandits and their collaborators in the past one week.

The statement further reads: “On 11 August 2020, troops at Forward Operation Base, Yar’ Gamji in Batsari, while conducting farm patrol arrested a suspected bandit named Ibrahim Musa. During preliminary interrogation, the suspect confessed to be on a spy mission and a member of a bandits group led by one criminal named Danladi Dahiru hiding in Dumburum forest.

“Same day, troops arrested a suspected bandit named Bello Haliru along Batsari – Sawara Road following diligent tracking by the troops. Suspect was identified to be a notorious bandit who escaped from vigilante custody during a previous arrest.”

According to him, the successes and resilience of the troops had earned the commendation of the Chief of Army Staff,Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, who had assured the people of North-West zone of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to the safety of their lives and property.

