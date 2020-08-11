Trouble In University Of Lagos Takes New Dimension, Governing Council Meeting Moved To Abuja

The University of Lagos has fixed an emergency governing council meeting for August 12, 13 and 14, after it indefinitely postponed the meeting which was earlier scheduled for July 13 and 15.

What has turned the heads of many is the fact that the meeting which usually takes place at the governing council chamber of the University of Lagos, Akoka, will be held at a private hotel in Abuja.

According to Premium Times, this development “may not be unconnected with the internal wrangling among stakeholders, especially the perennial conflicts between the chairman of the governing council, Wale Babalakin, and the leadership of the university’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).”

Recall that the crisis rocking the institution began in March after its 2020 Convocation was abruptly cancelled, despite commencing some activities that were part of the convocation program.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Nigerian universities’ regulatory authority, on the orders of the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, cancelled the ceremony.

Mallam Adamu’s orders were in response to a letter where the VC was accused of withholding information about the ceremony from the governing council.

This decision was strongly criticized by many including graduands, parents, alumni members and workers of the institution.

However, since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, all parties involved have not sat to trash out issues.

The notice for the meeting was signed and dated August 10, by the Registrar, University of Lagos, Oladejo Azeez.

The meeting is said to be sanctioned by Mr Babalakin in response to a request by the vice-chancellor, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, via a letter dated July 15, and addressed to the council chairman.

“Pursuant to Order 16 of the council standing orders, 2019, and in line with the current dispensation of COVID-19, members are free to opt for physical attendance or virtual participation in the meeting.

“Please be assured that for those attending physically, the protocol on social distancing will be strictly adhered to,” the notice read in part.

On the agenda of the proposed meeting include the approval of the university’s 2020 budget estimates, the advertisement for needs assessment intervention fund, university’s COVID-19 action plan, outstanding reports of council subcommittees, pending matters and requests, among many others.

Like this: Like Loading...