Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, whose life has been so colourful and tragic that it became the subject of a biopic, has been diagnosed with lung cancer according to a report by Indian media. The Hindi-language actor, nicknamed “Deadly Dutt”, served time in prison for possessing guns supplied by gangsters responsible for bombings in Mumbai in […]

