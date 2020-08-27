Truck crashed into residential building in Lagos

A picture of a lone accident by an articulated vehicle crashed a building situated at Owode-Onirin of Lagos. Photo/NAN

An articulated truck lost control and crashed into a building situated at Owode-Onirin on Thursday in Lagos.

Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed that the accident, saying it happened around 4.10 p.m. on Lagos-Ikorodu express.

He said that a preliminary report on the accident inward Owode Onirin revealed that the empty articulated truck was involved in a lone accident.

“The articulated truck veered off the road and crashed into a residential building at Owode-Onirin,’’ he told a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He, however, said that no injuries recorded as the driver and residents of the building were unhurt.



Oke-Osanyintolu said that the accident was caused by the recklessness of the driver.

He said that the truck had been recovered off the building with the aid of a private tow truck.

He added that the incident had been handed over to the Police at Owode Onirin police station for further investigation.

