Truck crushes two UNN undergraduates to death in Ekiti

Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado Ekiti

Tragedy on Sunday evening struck Ikere-Ekiti, the headquarter of Ikere Local Government Area as two undergraduates were crushed to death in an accident involving truck and a motorcycle.

The victims; Ojo Hezekiah Abidemi (25) and Ojo Ayomide (21), were students of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, a degree programme affiliated to the College of Education, Ikere Ekiti.

The Nation gathered that the victims were reported to be on a motorcycle when the fatal accident occurred.

Eyewitness told our correspondent that the victims were making moves to travel to Akure, Ondo State capital to see their parents when the incident happened

He said it took the prompt intervention of spirited individuals to stop some irate youths, who wanted to set the truck ablaze.

The source said: “the two students were on a motorcycle and were going to Akure when they collided with a truck and died on the spot.

“The victims had branched to buy fuel at a petrol station and when they left and entered the road, a moving truck which was on a high speed overran them and the two died instantly.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident, saying the victims were killed by a moving truck and their bodies had been deposited in the morgue.

Abutu said: “it was sad and unfortunate that two young men could be killed due to avoidable accident.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that it was a case of collision and we appeal to motorists and other road users to always exercise restraint on roads.”

He added that the driver of the truck had been arrested and detained by the police.

