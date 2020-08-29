Daily News

Trucks ram into shops, kill four in Ondo 

Tears flowed freely yesterday evening in Ikare, the headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State as two heavy duty trucks rammed into shops, killing four people on the spot. 

The Guardian learnt that the tragic incident happened in front of Okorun Police Station, involving two trucks, four motorcycles and six vehicles with several casualties. 

According to sources who spoke with our correspondent, the two trucks were coming from Ekiti State yesterday evening with loads and materials worth millions of Naira. 

They disclosed that the brakes of the vehicles failed and they unavoidably rammed into the shops nearby, adding that casualties that survived were rushed to hospital for treatment. 

The spokesperson of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Omotola Ogungbawo, who confirmed the incident, said four persons lost their lives in the accident. 

Ogunbanwo added that three others sustained various degrees of injuries but were responding to treatment. 




