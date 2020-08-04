Trump Demand for Cut of TikTok Deal Reignites Anger in China

President Trump’s suggestion that the U.S. government take a cut from the forced sale of the viral Chinese app TikTok sparked a new round of anger and reflection in China, as TikTok’s founder warned employees about “rising anti-Chinese sentiment.”
