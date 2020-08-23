TUC Women seek punitive measures against workplace violence

Members of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Women Commission has called for stiffer punishment against rapist just has the group staged a peaceful protest against incessant rape at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The women, numbering about 50, accompanied by men, were led by the Chairperson of the Group, Comrade Oluyemisi Oyejide.

Speaking during the protest, Oyejide revealed that the group was at the Assembly to tell the Speaker to provide a stiffer penalty for rape cases.

“We want the Speaker to put in place penalties to deal with rapists because justice delayed is justice denied,” she said.

She said the campaign for the programme is ‘Say No To Rape And Sexual Violence,’ adding that they had done a programme on the issue at Adeyemi Bero Hall in Alausa.

The Chairperson emphasised that by now there should be over 1,000 rape cases in Nigeria in 2020, which she said is on the high side now.

“We want to encourage people to come out to talk about rape, especially the victims, it is an emotional thing. There is already a law by Senator Oluremi Tinubu and we want it passed and signed by the President. We should have a national criminal database so that a criminal would not go to another state to commit another crime. If they treat the cases urgently people would stop committing rape,” she said.

Also commenting, Deputy President, TUC, Comrade Oyinkansola Olasanoye called for stiffer punishment against rapist, saying this is coming on the heels of several reported cases of rape and gender-based violence across the country.

In his response, Hon. Victor Akande, who addressed the protesters on behalf of the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa said that they would take the case back to the Speaker.