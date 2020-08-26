“You And Your Lawyer Dey Mad! I Called You A Liar Which You Are” – Tunde Ednut Drags Joro Olomofin and his lawyer

Reacting to this, Tunde Ednut shared a photo of Joro and his alleged lawyer at a press conference and wrote

“Charge and bail lawyer. The idiot never reach court, he’s already tired and feeling sleepy. Your money won’t be more than N5,000. Very embarrassing press conference.

See a grown man went to dress fully to face camera, while all I do is just type and when you read, you get depressed. I have never done videos. I just type and up all the commas. Joro, the wedding crasher Oshi, relationship Doctor that can’t keep a relationship with any woman.

You and your lawyer dey mad! I called you a liar which you are and you come go meet road side lawyer that’s feeling sleepy during press conference. Ehen! One more thing, Go and find out the meaning of illegal immigrant.”

The street journal had earlier reported that Olumofin has taken legal action against the instagram blogger.

Both men have been fighting each other online since last year after Tunde Ednut began claiming that Joro’s posts are fake and not from readers as he claims. Joro hit back by claiming he was deported from the UK and is living is the US illegally.

For weeks, Tunde has continued posting subliminals directed at Joro. Joro has now taken legal actions.

Joro filed a complaint against Tunde with the US Department of States for cyberstalking and criminal defamation, and for allegedly overstaying his visa in the US.

Joro made this revelation on Instagram and shared screenshots of the court document