Turkey Looks to Vast Gas Discovery to Bolster Ailing Economy

ISTANBUL—Turkey has identified a vast natural gas field in the Black Sea, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, a discovery that could help the country ease its reliance on energy imports.

The reservoir, appraised by a Turkish drilling ship in July, contains 320 billion cubic meters of gas, Mr. Erdogan said Friday, a volume equivalent to roughly seven times what Turkey imported in 2019. The president said authorities aimed to launch the offshore field into production in 2023, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

“We are determined to fundamentally resolve the energy issue,” Mr. Erdogan said in a televised speech from Istanbul, as a giant screen next to him broadcast live footage of the state-owned Fatih drilling ship. “The major source of our current-account deficit is energy…We can’t stop until we become a net exporter of energy.”

Energy experts cautioned that Turkey had yet to disclose any information on the commercial viability of the Black Sea field and the quality of the gas it contains. Bringing its gas to market in three years’ time sounds overly ambitious, they said.

Turkey is straining to cope with a drop in tourism and export revenue caused by the coronavirus outbreak, as well as with a rapid erosion of its currency. A decision by the Turkish central bank on Thursday to keep its benchmark interest rate steady sowed investor concern that Turkey was on course for another currency crisis, similar to the selloff that beset its economy 2018.

Mr. Erdogan said earlier this week that the economic and financial situation of Turkey wasn’t as bad as it was being portrayed.

The lira, which on Monday hit an all-time low against the dollar, strengthened this week when Mr. Erdogan said he would soon unveil “good news” for Turkey, but resumed its slide after his speech Friday. One dollar bought 7.34 lira in Friday afternoon trading.

Turkey is racing to gain oil-exploration and oil-production expertise to keep pace with neighboring nations in prospecting for energy resources in disputed waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

“We’re expecting good news from the Mediterranean Sea,” Mr. Erdogan said Friday.

A rising offshore oil rivalry is pitting Turkey against Greece, with both countries making competing claims. Last week, two rival warships from Turkey and Greece collided in a contested section of the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, heightening fears that an open conflict might break out between the two North Atlantic Treaty Organization members.

Turkey is highly dependent on gas piped from Russia, but in recent years has sought to diversify its suppliers, notably by importing growing volumes of liquefied natural gas from the U.S.

