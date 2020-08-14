Turkey says history will not forgive UAE for Israel deal

Turkey on Friday said history will not forget and never forgive the “hypocritical behaviour” of the United Arab Emirates in agreeing a deal with Israel to normalise relations.

The Foreign Ministry said the Palestinian people and administration were right to react strongly against the agreement, which recasts the order of Middle East politics from the Palestinian issue to the fight against Iran.

“History and the conscience of the region’s peoples will not forget and never forgive this hypocritical behaviour of the UAE, betraying the Palestinian cause for the sake of its narrow interests.

“It is extremely worrying that the UAE should, with a unilateral action, try and do away with the (2002) Arab Peace Plan developed by the Arab League.

“It is not in the slightest credible that this three-way declaration should be presented as supporting the Palestinian cause,” the ministry said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump helped broker the accord.

Turkey has diplomatic and trade ties with Israel, but relations have been strained for years.

In 2010 Israeli commandos killed 10 Turkish activists trying to breach a blockade on the Gaza Strip, which is ruled by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.

The UAE becomes the third Arab country to establish full relations with Israel, after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

Meanwhile,

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Friday congratulated his Israeli counterpart on the “historic step” taken by Israel and the UAE to establish full diplomatic ties.

Germany’s top diplomat passed on the message in a phone call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, a statement shared by Foreign Ministry says.

“The normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE is an important contribution to peace in the region,” Maas said.

He also acknowledges the fact that the Israeli government had suspended its annexation plans.

“We hope that this agreement serves as a gateway for further positive developments in the region and gives the Middle East peace process new impetus

