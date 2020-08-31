Turkish businessman honoured for contribution to Nigeria’s economy

A Turkish businessman, Onur Kumral, has been honoured for his job-creation effort in Nigeria.

Mr Kumral has multi-million dollars investments in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria’s South-South.

He is the owner of a syringe manufacturing company – Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Ltd – and two other companies, Kings Flour Mill Limited, and VKS Nigeria Construction Limited.

Two socio-cultural groups in Akwa Ibom State, Afe Mkparawa Annang, and the Supreme Council of Ibibio Youths, in August, honoured Mr Kumral for his contribution to the growth of the country’s economy.

Afe Mkparawa Annang, which presented Mr. Kumral with an ‘award of excellence’, said in a letter to him that they were aware that his firms have provided thousands of direct and indirect employment for Nigerian citizens.

The group said Mr Kumral’s firms have contributed “hugely” to the Akwa Ibom’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the last few years.

The letter from the Afe Mkparawa Annang was signed by its President, Uduak Akpan.

The group called on the Akwa Ibom and the federal government to give special recognition to the efforts of the Turkish national so as to encourage him and other investors.

Potential investors would see Nigeria as being investor-friendly from the way the country treats the existing investors, the group said.

“We in Afe Mkparawa Annang are very hopeful that this award will inspire you to continue the good work you are doing in Nigeria,” the group said.

The Supreme Council of Ibibio Youths, on its part, presented ‘Integrity Award’ to Mr Kumral.

“Your firm have given Akwa Ibom State a new face and a place of pride among the comity of states in the country,” the group said to Mr Kumral in a letter signed by its International President, Samuel Brown, and the General Secretary, Akanimo Lawrence.

“We appreciate your steadfastness in service delivery,” the group added. “It is our belief that this award will motivate you to maintain your integrity.”

Mr. Kumral said he came to Nigeria with a goal to contribute to the development of the country.

“We are here to build viable business concerns, transfer advanced technology to Nigerians. Train and retrain the people and position them to grow their economy and create more job opportunities in the future.

“We are on course with our vision. Our industries: Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Limited and Kings Flour Mill Limited are already producing and supplying to the local markets.

Like this: Like Loading...