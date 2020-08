A revolutionary, a warrior, a force, a movement, a giant, all characters of Burna boy. On his immediate past album “African Giant”, Burna Boy called for a fearless revolution across the continent and the worldwide diaspora reminding Black people everywhere that “they were Africans before they became anything else”. The album earned the Nigerian artist […]

The post “Twice As Tall” By Burna Boy – Full Album Review appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...