VIDEO: Two Dead, DSS Officers Missing Following IPOB And DSS Clash

Two persons are feared dead, while some members of the Department of State Security Service, DSS, have gone missing following a clash with members of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The clash which reportedly started between men of the DSS and IPOB members who were holding a meeting in Emene, Enugu lasted for several hours as the police and army were mobilized to give back up to the DSS on the ground.

According to reports, the DSS had gone to Emene to stop an IPOB meeting when the fight ensued.

As the clash lasted the police and army were deployed to help salvage the situation.

An undisclosed number of DSS are rumoured to have gone missing while about 2 persons are also rumoured to have died.

The Enugu State Police Command is yet to issue an official statement.

Meanwhile, the governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has visited the scene where the DSS operatives and IPOB members clash.

