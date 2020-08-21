Two die as Petrol tanker collides with fish laden truck in Osun

By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

No fewer than two persons died on Friday as Petrol tanker and fish laden truck had head-on collision along Ibadan-Ife road, Gbongan in Irewole Local Government Area.

The Nation gathered that the accident which occurred around 10:30 am was caused by driver of the fish truck who lost control of the wheel.

Our correspondent learnt that the two trucks caught fire as the fish laden truck rammed into the petrol tanker from behind.

The fish truck driver and his motor boy were engulfed in the fire while the petrol tanker driver was lucky to escape with a minor injury.

When our correspondent contacted the Spokesperson of Federal Fire Service, Mrs. Adijat Basiri on phone, she confirmed the incident.

She said, they received a distress call reporting the incident to them and swiftly sent their men to the scene to put it under control.

Her words: “At about 11am, we received a distress call of a collision between a tanker of Premium Motor Spirit and a truck of fish at Gbogan/Ife road resulting in a fire outbreak. Our men immediately turned out to put the situation under control. There were two casualties involved basically from the fish truck. Vehicle details unavailable for now. we had to ask for assistance and turn out two appliances.”