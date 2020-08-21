Two dies as petrol tanker collides in Osun

By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

No fewer than two persons died as a petrol tanker and a fish- laden truck had head-on collision along Ibadan-Ife road, Gbongan in Irewole Local Government Area.

The Nation gathered the accident, which occurred around 10:30am, was caused by the fish truck, which lost control.

Our correspondent learnt the two vehicles caught fire as the fish -laden truck rammed into the petrol tanker from behind.

The driver of fish truck and his motor boy were engulfed in the fire while the tanker driver was lucky to escape with a minor injury.

Spokesperson of Federal Fire Service, Mrs. Adijat Basiri, confirmed the incident.

She said: “At about 11 am, we received a distress call of a collision between a tanker of Premium Motor Spirit and a truck of fish at Gbogan/Ife road resulting in a fire outbreak.

“Our men immediately turned out to put the situation under control.

“There were two casualties involved basically from the fish truck. Vehicle details unavailable for now. We had to ask for assistance and turn out two appliances.”