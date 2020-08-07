Two drown in Kano

By Bashir Bello

No fewer than two persons identified as Mustapha Sulaiman (11-year-old) and Abubakar Salisu (27-year-old) have drowned in rivers in Kano State.

The persons, it was gathered drowned when they went swimming in rivers in Tudun Rubidi and Rangaza Inusawa communities of Ungwago Local Government area respectively.

The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Muhammed who confirmed the incident to Vanguard on Friday, said it received distress calls and dispatched its men to rescue the victims but the persons lost their lives.

According to him, “We received a call from one, Malam Abdullahi Adamu in Tudun Rubidi Ungwago Local government at about 05:37 pm on Thursday informing us about the incident. We dispatched our rescue team to the scene of the incident and discovered that it was a boy of about 11 years, Mustapha Sulaiman, who drowned in a river.

“The victim was rescued dead and handed toward the head of Tudun Rubidi, Alh. Danliti Amadu Garba.

“Similarly, today (Friday) at about 8:22 am, we received a call from Malam Shehu in Rangaza Inusawa of the same Ungwago local government that a 27years old man, Abubakar Salisu drowned in a river. Upon receiving the information, we dispatched our men to the scene to rescue the victim but unfortunately, the victim was rescued dead.

“The corpse was taken to Sir Sunusi General Hospital,” Muhammed however said.

