Two escape death as fuel tanker explodes in Bauchi

Scenes of the accident in Bauchi

SUV goes up in flames on Niger Bridge

Two persons escaped death in an accident involving a 33,000-litre fuel truck, which fell and exploded in front of the Federal Polytechnic gate, Gwallamaji, Bauchi, on Wednesday night. Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred at about 8:00 p.m. while its content spilled and caught fire.







The Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi Command, Ahmad Wakil, told The Guardian that the vehicle lost control and exploded while two people were injured.

He said: “They are receiving treatment at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH).”







Also, Public Relations Officer of the Fire Service, Abubakar Bala, said there was no casualty. “It happened at about 8:45 p.m. when a tanker laden with fuel exploded in front of Federal Polytechnic in Gwallamaji. Our men immediately went there with the support of the Fire Service of the polytechnic and swiftly put the situation under control before further damage was to be done.







“We did not record any casualty at the spot but we heard that a resident who was scooping fuel was injured, though we can’t confirm that,” he said.







He said the accident was caused by mechanical fault and urged drivers to do daily and periodic maintenance of their vehicles at all times.

Meanwhile, a metallic SUV yesterday went up in flames on the River Niger Bridge, Onitsha in Anambra State. The incident, which occurred at about 4:05 p.m. was reportedly caused by a mechanical fault.

It was gathered that the driver of the SUV who narrowly escaped death was said to be heading to Asaba from Onitsha when the vehicle caught fire.

Confirming the incident, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Andrew Kumapayi, said no life was lost in the inferno.

He said: “A Jeep heading from Onitsha to Asaba caught fire on Niger Bridgehead, Onitsha. The inferno is owing to a mechanical deficiency on the vehicle. The SRC OPS has made an effort to reach out to the State Fire Service.

“No life was lost. We can’t ascertain the number of people inside the vehicle now or the registration number due to the fire. Fire service has been called and the place cordoned off.”