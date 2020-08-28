Two feared killed in Kaduna foiled kidnap attempt

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Two locals were allegedly shot dead on Thursday night when armed kidnappers stormed Juji Kaduna community in Chikun local government area, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis during a foiled kidnapping attempt.

This was coming a few days after four JSS 3 students of Prince Academy- three girls and a boy, and a teacher were kidnapped in another axis of the same Chikun local government area of the state.

No contact has been made by the kidnappers.

A source within the community said the kidnappers came about 11:00pm, shooting sporadically for hours which attracted locals before the arrival of security men.

The source said the two unlucky youths had come from neighbouring Baban-Saura following the gunshots they heard to assist in foiling the kidnap of their neighbours when they were shot dead by the angry criminals.

“I can’t talk with you at length on the phone. But, we had a terrible experience last night around 11 pm.

“The kidnappers came again but we resisted despite the intimidation because they were shooting continuously for hours.

“We have been living in fear in Juji. They have been kidnapping us for ransom.

“We have made up our mind to resist all manners of criminal intention against us here in Juji no matter the intimidation.

“I think they rely on the poor road network and fast forest behind KRPC. They failed this time as they were unable to kidnap, anyone,” the source said.

Police Public Relations Officer for the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Mohammed Jalige did not pick up his calls to confirm the development as at the time of filing this report.