Two injured as fuel tanker falls, explodes in Bauchi

Two persons have been injured in an accident involving a 33-thousand-litres fuel tanker which fell down and exploded in front of the gate of Federal Polytechnic, Gwallamaji, Bauchi on Wednesday night.

Eyewitnesses accounts said that the accident occurred at about 8:00 pm when the tanker spilt its content spilt and caught fire. One of the residents of Gwallamaji said some people were injured.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi Command, Ahmad Wakil confirmed the explosion and accident to The Guardian.

He said, “They (two people) are receiving treatment at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH).”

Public Relations Officer of the Fire Service, Abubakar Bala, said that there was no casualty as a result of the incident.

“It happened at about 8:45 pm when a tanker laden with fuel exploded in front of Federal Polytechnic in Gwallamaji. Our men immediately went there with support of the Fire Service of the Polytechnic. They put the situation under control.

“We did not record any casualty at the spot but we heard that a resident who was scooping fuel was injured but we could not confirm that,” Bala said.

He said that the accident was caused by a mechanical fault. He urged the drivers to always do daily and periodical maintenance of the vehicle.

