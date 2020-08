Two persons have been reported killed in Ire-Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, in the violence that erupted yesterday as youths protested against stoppage of the annual celebration of Ogun Onire traditional festival in the town due to COVID-19.

