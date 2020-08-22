Two men charged over New IRA membership

Two men have appeared in court charged with directing terrorism in Northern Ireland following an investigation into the New IRA involving MI5.

Shea Reynolds (26) and Patrick McDaid (50) were accused of attending a meeting in Omagh, Co Tyrone, as part of their activities. They are also accused of IRA membership. The offences relate to earlier this year up until last month.

Reynolds, from Belvedere Manor in Lurgan in Co Armagh, was charged with four offences. These included conspiracy to possess Semtex explosives to endanger life and intending to commit acts of terrorism through attending the meeting in Omagh.

McDaid, from Magowan Park in Derry, faces three charges including intending to commit acts of terrorism.

Under cross examination at Belfast Magistrates Court where two men appeared via video-link, Detective Chief Inspector Griffin told Sinead Marmion, solicitor for Reynolds, “yes that’s correct” when she twice asked him if the UK security service MI5 had been involved in the investigation.

He maintained however that Reynolds was “made fully aware” of their involvement and denied that he released “reports to the media about the involvement of MI5”.

The charges arise as part of Operation Arbacia, which is “an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA”, according to PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gray who said in an earlier statement that seven men and two women, aged between 26 and 50, were arrested on Tuesday in early morning raids in Derry, Tyrone and Armagh.

They remain in police custody.

Defence solicitors for both men confirmed that were not applying for bail but Reynolds’ lawyer Ms Marmion put a number of questions to the senior detective.

The pair were remanded into custody and the case adjourned September 18th. – Additional reporting PA