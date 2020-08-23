Two SSS operatives, ’21’ IPOB members killed in violent clash

Enugu State today 23rd of August, 2020″

“We are surprised how Nigerian security agencies in their respective formations like army, police and DSS will be slaughtering our people without any provocation.

“This rampant killing of innocent members of IPOB will be reciprocated in due cause. IPOB members have been slaughtered and arrested in their numbers across different locations in Enugu State today Sunday 23rd August 2020”

“We MUST warn and put the whole world on notice that Nigerian Government and her security operatives should stop killing our people because we are peaceful organisation with the mandate of restoring Biafra sovereignty within shortest period,”

Mr Powerful narrated his group’s version of how the violence started.

He said the IPOB members were holding a peaceful meeting when armed SSS operatives stormed the area shooting sporadically.

“Today, the Nigerian security personnel stormed IPOB meeting ground in Enugu and started shooting sporadically which consumed lives of 21 members and 47 arrested for just no cause or provocation,” Mr Powerful said.

He alleged that the security operatives took the bodies of the slain IPOB members away.

“The security in the whole world must understand that keeping quiet and following the rule of law should not be construed as weakness on the part of IPOB.”

He said the group is a peaceful organisation and will remain peaceful despite the provocations.

“IPOB is a well rooted movement committed fully on the pursuit for Biafra freedom and independence from Nigeria. We are not a violent group and there is nothing they can do to change our resolve to maintain peace and order in our land.

“The efforts of the Nigeria government and her partners in crime in trying to push IPOB to change their tactics will amount to vanity”.

“We are warning and asking Nigeria government and her security operatives to stop this atrocity immediately. Why have they refused to confront Fulani terrorists herdsmen, Boko Haram terrorists, Ansaru group, Fulani bandits, ISIS and other groups ravaging the country and busy killing innocent and unarmed citizens of IPOB?”

Mr Poweful said “those responsible for this barbaric killing in Enugu today must pay for their actions against IPOB at the appropriate time.”

“It is laughable for DSS to be claiming that they lost five personnel in the hands of unarmed and Peaceful people. It is clear to all that IPOB doesn’t indulge or carry arm or involve with any object. IPOB is a peaceful movement and we must remain so till Biafra is totally achieved”, he added.

IPOB seeks a sovereign Biafran country made up of Igbo-speaking parts of Nigeria. Its activities have been outlawed by the Nigerian government although it repeatedly says its movement is a peaceful one.

IPOB’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu, fled Nigeria after he was granted bail following his trial for treason.