Two staff at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny diagnosed with Covid-19

Two staff at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Up to 14 other employees are self-isolating due to contact with Covid-19 patients as they await test results.

Two healthcare support workers at the hospital died after contracting the virus in April.

The Ireland East Hospital Group (IEHG) said “a small number of staff who have had close contact with the patients have been tested and are currently self-isolating as outlined by the Covid-19 safety and contact tracing protocols”.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Monday issued a “note of caution” about rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in Dublin, where it said people should take “extra care” to prevent spreading the virus.

It came as a further 147 cases of the disease were confirmed, including 73 in Dublin. This brings total confirmed cases to 28,116 with the death toll from the virus remaining at 1,777.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn told a press briefing that there was not a major problem with rising cases in Dublin over the last number of days but that it was “something that we are watching closely”.

“It is not an alarm; it is simply a note of caution for people to take care and take all the basic measures,” he said, referring to the long-standing public health measures that people should follow and last week’s specific guidance to avoid house parties and other larger gatherings.

“Unlike what we saw in Kildare, Laois and Offaly, there isn’t one or two defined clusters guiding this in Dublin. It is spread out across areas, across settings, across workplaces and with a significant proportion of community transmission.”

One in three Dublin cases are from community transmission, which is higher than one-in-five national average. Some 34 of the 73 Dublin cases are close contacts of other Covid-19 cases.

There was “no suggestion” that a county lockdown or any further restrictions were needed in Dublin and that if people followed guidance, the benefits would be seen next week, said Dr Glynn.