Two-year-old twin boy dies after babysitter ‘crashed car carrying three siblings into a tree’

By Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com

Published: 10:15 EDT, 20 August 2020 | Updated: 10:36 EDT, 20 August 2020

Michigan parents are calling on police to arrest their children’s babysitter in the death of their two-year-old son, saying that the woman had crashed her car carrying their three young children and then covered up the accident by taking them to her house and putting them to bed instead of seeking medical help.

Jessica Johnson and Gerald Redmond’s two-year-old son, Jeremiah, was found unresponsive on Sunday morning at the Roseville home of his caretaker.

Johnson had dropped off Jeremiah, his twin brother, Josiah, and her seven-year-old daughter, Jayla, at the babysitter’s house on Saturday.

Jeremiah Redmond, 2, died on Sunday in Michigan after being in a car crash with his two siblings and their babysitter

Jayla Redmond, 7, is pictured with her twin brothers, Josiah and Jeremiah. All three were in their caretaker’s car when it crashed into a tree in Michigan on Saturday

It is alleged that later that evening, the 33-year-old woman loaded the three children into her car, which allegedly did not have enough seat belts for all of them, and got on the road, reported Fox 2 Detroit.

At some point during the night, the babysitter crashed her car into a tree.

Jayla suffered a facial injury (pictured) and was left covered in blood

Redmond, the children’s father, said that instead of calling 911 to report the accident and summon medics, the babysitter called a tow truck to haul her damaged vehicle back to her house.

Seven-year-old Jayla said her baby brother Jeremiah was crying after the collision and she was covered in blood after suffering a facial injury.

When they returned to the babysitter’s home in Roseville, the girl said the woman put her to bed with a bag of frozen fries acting a makeshift ice pack to ease the pain from her bruise.

The next morning, the girl said two-year-old Jeremiah did not wake up.

Johnson said the first she heard of the accident was when police called to tell her Jeremiah had died.

The mother told ClickOnDetroit that the babysitter later briefly talked to her, saying she tried to perform CPR on her son.

Police confirmed that the babysitter had the three siblings in her car, which was not equipped with car seats, and that she failed to report crashing her vehicle into a tree in Warren.

The children’s parents, Jessica Johnson (left) and Gerlad Redmond (right), want the babysitter arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and child endangerment

Redmond, seen being comforted by his daughter, said the babysitter should have called 911 instead of summoning a tow truck to haul her car back to her house

‘Nine-one-one should have been called, the tow truck driver when he arrived there, he shouldn’t have moved that vehicle,’ Redmond said. ‘Then my son has to die because someone that night was hiding something.’

Johnson said her son was still alive after the crash and could have possibly pulled through, had the babysitter sought medical attention for him.

The 33-year-old reportedly has a lengthy record of vehicular offenses, including accidents, speeding, driving without insurance, and allegations of driving while drunk and high on drugs. Her license had just been reinstated earlier this month.

Police are still investigating the incident and awaiting the results of Jeremiah’s autopsy.

Redmond said he wants the babysitter charged with leaving the scene of an accident and child endangerment.

As of Thursday morning, the woman has not been arrested.

Meanwhile, Johnson has launched a GoFundMe seeking donations to pay for her son’s funeral expenses and her daughter’s medical care.