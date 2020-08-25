U.N. Won’t Act on U.S. Effort to ‘Snapback’ Iran Sanctions

The United Nations Security Council won’t act on a U.S. bid to reimpose multilateral sanctions against Iran, its president announced Tuesday, following a near-unanimous rejection of Washington’s standing to do so.

Thirteen of the 15 members of the panel have said the U.S. can’t reinstate the sanctions because it withdrew from the 2015 multilateral nuclear accord that provided that authority.

“It is clear for me that there is one member which has a particular position on the issues, while there are significant numbers of members who have contesting views,” according to Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani of Indonesia, president of the council this month, who said he wouldn’t take further action on the U.S. push.

The U.S. hasn’t said what its next move will be, though some diplomats speculate that the U.S. could pressure Niger, which holds the rotating presidency in September, to take action.

Ambassador Kelly Craft, the U.S. envoy to the U.N., acknowledged the U.S. isolation in her own remarks Tuesday.