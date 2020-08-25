U.S.-based attorney, Akhidenor is Edo Pride Star of diaspora

A United States, U.S.-based attorney and founder of Stonecoft Attorneys, Barrister Michael Onuwabhagbe Akhidenor, has emerged the Edo Pride Star of the Diaspora.

Akhidenor was conferred with the prize after a thorough screening process by a panel of distinguished judges.

According to the chief promoter of the project, Mr. Kazeem Bello-Osagie, Akhidenor emerged the Edo Pride Star of the Diaspora for the month of August.

Bello-Osagie, who stated the honour was truly a deserved one, said the leading attorney at the Stonecoft Attorneys, a professional law corporation at its headquarters in California, was at the forefront of impacting positive values and has offered immense support to the Edo community in the U.S. and United Kingdom.

The organisers of Edo Pride applauded Akhidenor for mentoring Nigerian lawyers in the U.S., adding that the awardee was a detribalised Edo son, worthy of emulation, and serving as an inspiration to the next generation.

The awardee of the Edo Pride Star of the diaspora for the month of August was inspired “by his statesman father of blessed memory, Barrister Lawrence Akhidenor, who was a legal luminary and a life bencher of the Nigerian Bar Association”.

A member of the Nigerian Bar Association and the California Bar, Akhidenor hails from Ekpoma, Esan West, Edo State. The charismatic lawyer has an uncanny penchant for handling near impossible briefs, given his intellectual brilliance, tenacity and determination against all odds. Akhidenor had succeeded where others have failed and has paved the way for the Nigerian lawyers in Diaspora.

An entrepreneur extraordinaire, Akhidenor, sits on the board of local and International companies, comprising Fast Food Restaurant Chain, “Micos”, with heavy presence in Lekki, Chevron and FCT Abuja and has sizeable interest in the real estate sector.

The promoter of the social media Edo Pride project said, “It is indeed a blessing to have Mr. Akhidenor, as our star of the diaspora for the month of August 2020.”

