World News

U.S. Moves to Seize Cryptocurrency Accounts Linked to North Korean Heists

By
0
Post Views: Visits 43

WASHINGTON—U.S. authorities on Thursday moved to seize 280 cryptocurrency accounts they said were used by North Korean hackers who stole an estimated more than $1 billion from exchanges around the world, including U.S.-based Algorand.

The U.S. Justice Department said the accounts targeted in the civil forfeiture filing were used by the North Korean hackers and their Chinese agents to launder some of the money stolen from more than a dozen virtual currency exchanges, a series of cyber thefts over the past two years amounting…

Makinde, chief extol Olubadan at 92

Previous article

ESET says public, private organisations’ll determine Nigeria’s future on data governance

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News