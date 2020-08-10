Uber, Bolt drivers face uncertain future as Lagos begins new regulations

Respite for drivers on e-hailing services will end later in August when Lagos State Government’s new regulations for ride-hailing services take effect. Under the new regulations, which were earlier scheduled to take effect in March, third-party operators like Uber and Bolt that have over 1000 drivers on their platforms will pay ₦25 million licencing fee […]

