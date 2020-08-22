UCL final battle live on DStv and GOtv

DSTV and GOtv continue to deliver the best to football fans, including the conclusion of the 2020 UEFA Champions League this Sunday, now extended to DStv Compact + Confam and GOtv Max customers.

Football fans are in for what promises to be an epic showdown tomorrow between French and German continental heavyweights, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

The historical final will be aired from 7pm on SuperSport 5 (DStv channel 225) and SuperSport 8 (DStv channel 228) and SuperSport Select 5 (GOtv channel 36). This means that DStv Confam and Compact customers, as well as GOtv Max customers, will also be able to catch the game live.

Leading up to the kick-off whistle, viewers can tune-in for the match build-up programming, including highlights of past games involving the two finalists.

PSG earned their place in the final showpiece with a comfortable 3-0 win over RB Leipzig on Tuesday, with Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat scoring the goals for the Parisians, who will contest their first-ever UEFA Champions League final while Bayern Munich have been the most impressive team in the latter stages of the UCL.