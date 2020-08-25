UCL: Oliseh salutes Bayern

Former Super Eagles captain and coach, Sunday Oliseh, has praised Bayern Munich after winning the Champions League title ahead of Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

Kingsley Coman scored the all-important winning goal with a fine header after he was set up by Joshua Kimmich moments before the hour mark at Estadio da Luz to clinch the highly coveted trophy.

With the Champions League triumph, Hans-Dieter Flick’s men, thus, completed their treble, having also won the Bundesliga title and the German Cup.

The German top-flight was the first to resume after the outbreak of coronavirus forced major leagues across the world to a hiatus while Ligue 1 was abruptly concluded.

Oliseh believes the early resumption of the Bundesliga contributed to the Bravarians’ success and explains other factors that led to their triumph in the European competition.

“The Germans [Bayern Munich] once again excel thanks to better organisation, foresight and hard work,” Oliseh tweeted.

“[It] restarted before every other league, with such a scenario in mind, looked physically better with a clear game plan and got lucky too. They just won the treble! League, Cup and ECL.”

Oliseh enjoyed success in the Bundesliga during his playing years, where he featured for FC Koln and Borussia Dortmund.