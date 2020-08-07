UCL Preview: Chelsea look to repeat history at Munich

The English Premier League side, Chelsea, are hoping for a miracle to explore the slightest chance against the 2019/2020 Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich, as they travel to Munich for the returning leg of the UEFA Champions League round 16 tie.

The Blues lost 3-0 in their first meeting at the Stamford Bridge before the COVID-19 lockdown that saw all sporting activities suspended for months across the globe.

The quarter-finals draws have been made pending the completion of the Round of 16 encounters.

The first matches to be played after the UCL resumption will be a tight clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid while Juventus will host Lyon on Friday.

On Saturday, Barcelona will host Napoli to settle the earlier 1-1 draw they played out during the first leg while Chelsea will be hoping for a miracle to overturn the 3-0 lead at Allianz Arena.

Match build-up and Injuries

The injury-hit Blues are expected to play without several players, which include skipper Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic.

The duo were sidelined (hamstring) while Pedro suffered shoulder injury during the FA Cup final last weekend.

In their game at Wembley stadium, N’Golo Kante was sighted on the bench but didn’t feature, while Willian and Ruben Loftus-Cheek missed the game completely.

Bayern have not played a competitive match since 4 July and their only fitness concern is French full-back Benjamin Pavard, who has picked up an ankle ligament injury and is expected to miss the game.

Head-to-head

The Frank Lampard-led Blues came through a group featuring Ajax, Lille and Valencia and was drawn up against Bayern Munich for a place in the last eight of the competition.

Chelsea are returning to Munich where they had their greatest night as it was the venue of their 2012 Champions League victory but this time without fans as coronavirus restrictions remain enforced.

The match will be the sixth time the two sides are meeting in all competitions.

Bayern Munich currently edge the head-to-head record with two wins to Chelsea’s one, which came in their first encounter at Stamford Bridge back in 2005.

Even though the 2012 UCL final clash ended as a draw, the blues emerged victorious after the penalty shootout drama.

The fixtures

Friday

Juventus v Lyon 8pm (agg 0-1)

Manchester City v Real Madrid 8pm (agg 2-1)

Saturday

Bayern Munich v Chelsea 8pm (agg 3-0)

Barcelona v Napoli 8pm (agg 1-1)

Like this: Like Loading...