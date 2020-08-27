Udu PDP welcomes Keston Okoro

All is now set for the former member of the Delta State House of Assembly and Senatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in the 2019 general election, Liege Lord Keston Okoro, to be received into Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, fold on Friday with thousands of his supporters and followers.

The party has also increased the tempo of preparations for the event scheduled to hold in Aladja town, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

Addressing newsmen in Warri on the level of preparations for the reception of the former National President of Performing Musician Association of Nigeria, PMAN, former Supervisor for Agriculture and Natural Resources for Udu council, Andrew Gbise, disclosed that the coming of Chief Keston Okoro was going to change the political atmosphere in the area and give fresh energy to PDP in Udu.

He noted that Udu was already in a festive mood in preparation for the event where the Udu council chairman of PDP, David Siloko, would be on ground to receive the foremost leaders of Urhobo youths into the PDP fold.

Gbise said: “We are excited that Chief Keston Okoro is coming back into the PDP fold. He is the king of the boys and in no time, Udu will witness tremendous political vigour and activities to drive preparations for the 2023 general elections.

“Everything is set for the event which promises to turn things around for the good of the party in Udu.”

He added that Keston Okoro had sent signals to all his teeming fans and supporters, particularly the various youth leaders in Urhoboland, who look up to him as their role model, to join him in PDP.

“The coming of Keston Okoro shall take the land by storm and register a strong force that will dictate the tide of political direction in favour of PDP.

“I, therefore, enjoin all men of goodwill, all sons and daughters of Udu to join the moving train for a better Udu,” Gbise added.

