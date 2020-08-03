By David Royal

The immediate past Gov of Delta State Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, has debunked an allegation in a publication by an online medium (not Vanguard) on Monday 3rd August 2020, that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has linked two former governors of Delta State, Messrs James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan, to the various contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission.

In the said publication, it was stated that “Uduaghan was linked to the emergency repairs of Close B, Alhaji Estate & Environs, Rumuodomaya, Port Harcourt at a cost of N429m.”

Uduaghan in a statement on Monday by his Media Assistant, Monoyo Edon, stated very clearly that the said accusation is false.

The statement read ”Dr. Uduaghan has never approached the NDDC for any contract whatsoever. It is even more ridiculous that the said contract is a road inside Port Harcourt town.

”Dr. Uduaghan has drawn the attention of the Hon. Minister of the Niger Delta, Sen Godswill Akpabio to the publication and hopes he makes a correction.

”Members of the public are advised to disregard the mischievous publication”

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Uduaghan replies Akpabio on NDDC contract appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...