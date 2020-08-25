UEFA Champions League deserves that one more game!

Dr Cosmas Odoemena

SIR: After a spectacular night in Lisbon, the German club Bayern Munich beat the French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) by 1-0, to take home the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League Cup, capturing its sixth Champions League title, having won it last in 2013.

The game lived up to its billing. Two tough teams that have made winning their domestic leagues a birthright. PSG had a lot of scoring chances which they squandered. And they were left to rue those misses. Bayern seized the game by the scruff of the neck and showed why they are the best club in the world today.

The COVID-19 pandemic had initially disrupted the match schedules. After resumption, the format for playing the quarter-finals was altered to only allow for a single match knockout at neutral grounds in Lisbon, Portugal, as against the usual two-legged encounter home and away between the two teams.

Bayern goes home with the ultimate prize and gold medals, PSG as runner-up get compensated with silver medals. There is no third-placed team or fourth-placed team as you have in the World Cup. But, the Champions League has come of age. It deserves a third place match! Even in the Olympics there is a third place match.

Some think having a third place match in the Champions League serves no purpose. Some also feel that the Champions League usually happens towards the end of the football league season, with the players tired, it will add more stress to them. And that they could also risk injury for a game that is thought not important.

But there is a way around that. The third place match could serve as an opportunity for players who are not first team players to showcase themselves. The regular players may come into the game if there is a need. This reduces the chances of the players getting stressed or getting injured.

Fans want goals. Third place matches have been known to be exciting and not economical with goals. The match between Bayern Munich and PSG was exciting, yet cagey. In the World Cup, final matches too are sometimes cautionary and stingy with goals; third place matches often produce more goals, with little defending and more forward play. After all, there is nothing to “lose”. Often the third placed team is happier than the second placed team. The reason is obvious.

People watch third place matches. I enjoy them. A 2009 book “Soccernomics,” by Simon Kuper and Stefan Szymanski said a third place boosted World Cups television rating by 4.9 percent. A Champions League third place match stands to do the same. Some might use the fact that the UEFA European Championship had to stop the third place match in the 80s because there was not much interest in it. But that was then. Things have changed. The interest in football has continued to grow worldwide. According to a 2018 Gallup poll, 7% of Americans preferred football to any other sports. In the United States, interest in the Major League Soccer (MLS), the top domestic league, has grown by 27% since 2012, according to Nielsen Sports Sponsorlink.

Third place matches are often a chance for “Cinderella teams” to steal the limelight. A third place match will give fans something to whet their appetite before the final match. It will also give UEFA more money. Football is about teams squaring up against each other to know the better team. Even if there is no prize attached to it, the satisfaction of triumphing over another team is joy itself.

For football fans it’s another chance to watch their team play. That’s why we never get tired of watching again, and again matches that we have seen before. As Michael Elliot, a former TIME editor in an essay about being a fan wrote: “We fans like to describe our passion in religious terms, as if the places our heroes play are secular cathedrals. It’s easy to see why. When you truly, deeply love a sports team, you give yourself up to something bigger than yourself, not just because your individuality is rendered insignificant in the mass of the crowd, but because being a fan involves faith. No matter the current form of your team, your team is worthy of blind devotion – or will soon redeem itself.”

There can only be more football, and not less football. The more fans get it the merrier football is. And adding a third place match is one sure way of doing it.