UEFA Champions League Third Qualifying Round Draw

The draw for the third qualifying round of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League, made at UEFA’s Swiss headquarters in Nyon on Monday:
Ferencvaros (HUN) v Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
Qarabag (AZE) v Molde (NOR)
Omonia Nicosia (CYP) v Red Star Belgrade (SRB)
Midtjylland (DEN) v Young Boys (SUI)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) v Dinamo Brest (BLR)
PAOK (GRE) v Benfica (POR)
Dynamo Kiev (UKR) v AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Gent (BEL) v Rapid Vienna (AUT)
– Ties to be played on September 15 or 16 with winners advancing to play-off round
– Ties will be played as one-off straight knockout matches, rather than over two legs, because of the complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
AFP
