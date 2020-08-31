Daily News

UEFA Champions League Third Qualifying Round Draw

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 28, 2020 shows the UEFA logo at the organization's headquarters in Nyon. Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
The draw for the third qualifying round of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League, made at UEFA’s Swiss headquarters in Nyon on Monday:

Ferencvaros (HUN) v Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Qarabag (AZE) v Molde (NOR)

Omonia Nicosia (CYP) v Red Star Belgrade (SRB)

Midtjylland (DEN) v Young Boys (SUI)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) v Dinamo Brest (BLR)

PAOK (GRE) v Benfica (POR)

Dynamo Kiev (UKR) v AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Gent (BEL) v Rapid Vienna (AUT)

– Ties to be played on September 15 or 16 with winners advancing to play-off round

– Ties will be played as one-off straight knockout matches, rather than over two legs, because of the complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

AFP


