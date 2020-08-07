Starting line-ups in the UEFA Champions League last 16, second leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium on Friday (kick-off 1900 GMT; City won first leg 2-1):

Manchester City (4-3-3)

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte (capt), Joao Cancelo; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP)

Real Madrid (4-3-3)

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Rodrygo, Karim Benzema (capt), Eden Hazard

Coach: Zinedine Zidane (FRA)

Referee: Felix Brych (GER)

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

The post UEFA League: Manchester City v Real Madrid starting line-ups appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...