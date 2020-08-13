[Monitor] The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) is at crossroads after the party’s founding president and four-time presidential candidate, Kizza Besigye, flatly turned down their plea to carry the party’s flag again in the 2021 General Election.Dr Besigye, who has challenged President Museveni for the country’s presidency in the last four elections since 2001, has on each occasion accused the President of rigging the elections.

The post Uganda: Besigye Out of 2021 Election Race appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...